We Went To An Extravagant, $250,000 Wedding Last Night—To Celebrate The Marriage Of 2 Dogs

An average New York City wedding can cost about $65,000.But when two dogs decide to embark into holy matrimony, it’s only appropriate to spend an exorbitant amount of money and break a Guinness World Record for The Most Expensive Dog Wedding…ever.



The cost? $250,000.

Animal lover and advocate Wendy Diamond hosted a grand spectacle of a wedding last night at the Jumeirah Essex House for her newly adopted dog Baby Hope Diamond, a teacup-sized Coton de Tulear, and Chilly Pasternak, a poodle.

The wedding was originally planned for Wendy’s beloved pooch Lucky, but Lucky lost her battle with cancer last month and last night’s festivities were held in her honour.

The ceremony and reception were beautiful, but for two pooches the entire thing seemed a little absurd. The gifts all did go to charity, but the actual $250,000 price tag of the event was just exorbitantly insane.

Diamond sought the help of famed wedding planner Harriette Rose Katz to plan the nupitals.

Before the wedding, there was a red-carpet of sorts. The important members of the wedding party were announced and posed for a photo-op. The groom did see the bride before the ceremony—we hope that doesn’t foreshadow bad luck for the marriage.

The pre-wedding festivities were reminiscent of an episode of “Bridezillas,” with “Maid of honour” Diamond acting the part of the nightmare bride. Someone stepped on the train of her dress and the sound of a tear echoed throughout the room. Luckily, the dress wasn’t badly damaged.

The lengthy procession was proceeded by a video of Lucky Diamond, and all the attention she brought to the cause of animal welfare.

The ceremony was officiated by Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog, from “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” who openly mocked the event, but made it clear that Wendy really does love these dogs.

The happy couple is honeymooning in the Hamptons, Diamond said.

