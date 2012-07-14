We Went To An Extravagant, $250,000 Wedding Last Night—To Celebrate The Marriage Of 2 Dogs

Meredith Galante
most expensive dog wedding

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

An average New York City wedding can cost about $65,000.But when two dogs decide to embark into holy matrimony, it’s only appropriate to spend an exorbitant amount of money and break a Guinness World Record for The Most Expensive Dog Wedding…ever.

The cost? $250,000.

Animal lover and advocate Wendy Diamond hosted a grand spectacle of a wedding last night at the Jumeirah Essex House for her newly adopted dog Baby Hope Diamond, a teacup-sized Coton de Tulear, and Chilly Pasternak, a poodle.

The wedding was originally planned for Wendy’s beloved pooch Lucky, but Lucky lost her battle with cancer last month and last night’s festivities were held in her honour.

The ceremony and reception were beautiful, but for two pooches the entire thing seemed a little absurd. The gifts all did go to charity, but the actual $250,000 price tag of the event was just exorbitantly insane.

Diamond sought the help of famed wedding planner Harriette Rose Katz to plan the nupitals.

Before the wedding, there was a red-carpet of sorts. The important members of the wedding party were announced and posed for a photo-op. The groom did see the bride before the ceremony—we hope that doesn’t foreshadow bad luck for the marriage.

The pre-wedding festivities were reminiscent of an episode of “Bridezillas,” with “Maid of honour” Diamond acting the part of the nightmare bride. Someone stepped on the train of her dress and the sound of a tear echoed throughout the room. Luckily, the dress wasn’t badly damaged.

The lengthy procession was proceeded by a video of Lucky Diamond, and all the attention she brought to the cause of animal welfare.

The ceremony was officiated by Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog, from “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” who openly mocked the event, but made it clear that Wendy really does love these dogs.

The happy couple is honeymooning in the Hamptons, Diamond said.

The evening started with Wendy Diamond and the bride posing for photos.

We couldn't get over some of the outfits these pooches were in.

The event was truly a media circus.

This dog was dressed to the nines.

The procession of the bridal party lasted an excessive amount of time. Here is one of the groomsmen.

Some of the dogs put up a fight going down the aisle, but this guy was well behaved.

The groom dyed his hair for the big day.

Before the bridal party walked down the aisle, rose petals were dropped.

Here comes the flower girl!

The bride lost her veil halfway down the aisle.

Take a look at all the humans that showed up to this event. The women were in gowns, and the men in tuxedos.

Obviously, everyone brought their dogs.

The chupah was made of roses. Yes, it was a Jewish wedding.

To our delight, Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog, officiated the wedding. He made some great jokes about how insane the event was for two dogs.

The groom looked sort of annoyed throughout the nuptials.

Wendy and Baby Hope shared some nice moments on the altar.

Triumph then pronounced them dog and dog! Even a glass was broken.

Chilly then shared a moment with the human flower girl.

The bridal party posed for photos after the ceremony. We really couldn't get over how many media outlets were there. It was far too many.

This little pup then went to enjoy the reception!

The spread of food was very impressive.

There were chefs making meals on the spot for guests.

There was as huge dance floor in the reception area.

The live band was pretty good.

The human food looked delicious.

We saw plenty of bagels and lox--it was a Jewish wedding, after all.

The dogs had an impressive food platter, too.

And let's not forget about Lucky, who made this all possible.

This one is for the wedding album.

