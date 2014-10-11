Texas Democratic Candidate Runs Ad Pointing Out That Her Opponent Is In A Wheelchair

YouTube/WendyDavis From the ad

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis is under fire amid the release of a new ad directly pointing out that Republican opponent and Texas attorney general Greg Abbott is a paraplegic.

The ad contains an image of an empty wheelchair, which Abbott has used since an accident in 1984. A narrator opens the spot by referencing the incident that partially paralysed Abbott.

“A tree fell on Greg Abbott. He sued and got millions. Since then, he’s spent his career working against other victims,” the narrator says.

Abbott was hit by a falling oak tree in 1984 while running outside after a storm. He eventually sued the homeowner from whose property the tree fell and won a $US10 million settlement. The ad references three cases Abbott worked on either as a state Supreme Court justice or as attorney general in an attempt to charge hypocrisy.

The Abbott campaign, in response to the ad, called it a “historic low” and “desperate.”

“It is challenging to find language strong enough to condemn Sen. Davis’ disgusting television ad, which represents a historic low for someone seeking to represent Texans,” Abbott communications director Amelia Chasse said in a statement. “Sen. Davis’ ad shows a disturbing lack of judgment from a desperate politician, and completely disqualifies her from seeking higher office in Texas.”

With less than a month to go before Election Day, most polls show Abbott up double digits over Davis, who first gained fame last year during a 10-hour filibuster against a bill restricting certain abortion measures in the state.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.