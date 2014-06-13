Wendy Davis Is Giving Away A Pair Of Pink Shoes On The Anniversary Of Her Filibuster

The campaign of Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis is giving away a pair of pink running shoes to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her marathon filibuster of abortion-related legislation.

As part of a fundraising email, the Davis campaign said anyone who donates $US5 or more could be eligible to receive a pair of pink shoes signed by Davis. The campaign said the shoes would be “just like the ones she wore that day.”

“Those pink running shoes from last June are more than just footwear. They’re a symbol of something great — the beginning of a grassroots campaign that will make Wendy Davis the next Governor of Texas and a leader who will fight for all Texans,” communications director Zac Petkanas wrote in the fundraising email.

As for the original shoes, Davis spokeswoman Rebecca Acuna told Business Insider in an email that Davis “still wears them.”

Despite the surge of grassroots support for Davis following her filibuster, the Davis campaign has struggled to gain ground on Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Abbott. An average of polls of the race shows Davis trailing Abbott by more than 14 points.

