Why Wendi Murdoch Is Having Even Worse Luck Than Her Husband This Weekend

We have to imagine it’s been a bad week in the Murdoch household.



Rupert Murdoch has been embroiled in what will surely go down as one of the biggest media scandals of all time (the latest: Rebekah Brooks finally resigned as of this morning).

The timing of Rupert’s disaster couldn’t be worse for his wife, Wendi.

Her movie-producing debut, the big-screen adaptation of Snow Flower and the Secret Fan, bows today.

We’re guessing this isn’t exactly how Mrs. Murdoch saw the week leading up to the release date going.

Her husband obviously wasn’t present at the low-key Wednesday night screening in Manhattan that hosted Nicole Kidman, Ivanka Trump, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Anna Wintour, Harvey Weinstein and Lucy Liu.

And speaking of timing, Murdoch already had a pretty raw deal before her husband’s business dealings blew up the news cycle — “Snow Flower” opens against “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” today.

