THE WOMAN BEHIND THE PUNCH: Who Is Wendi Deng Murdoch?

Wendi Deng Murdoch is the wife of Rupert Murdoch — and, as of today, his bodyguard.
(Rupe must be incredibly relieved she’s not off promoting her new movie.)
We know she’s got some seriously catlike reflexes.
But what else do we know about the woman sitting over the shoulder of the News Corp. czar?
Wendi's first marriage was to businessman Jake Cherry (who along with his first wife had sponsored her student visa).
Wendi met Rupert Murdoch at a News Corp party in 1997. They would marry in 1999, weeks after his former marriage was dissolved.
