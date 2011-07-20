THE WOMAN BEHIND THE PUNCH: Who Is Wendi Deng Murdoch?

Wendi Deng Murdoch is the wife of Rupert Murdoch — and, as of today, his bodyguard.

(Rupe must be incredibly relieved she’s not off promoting her new movie.)

We know she’s got some seriously catlike reflexes.

But what else do we know about the woman sitting over the shoulder of the News Corp. czar?

Wendi was born in China's Shandong province in 1968 to engineer parents.

She moved to the United States in 1988 and studied at Cal State before getting her MBA at Yale.

Wendi started with News Corp as an intern at the company's Star TV Hong Kong affiliate.

Wendi's first marriage was to businessman Jake Cherry (who along with his first wife had sponsored her student visa).

Wendi met Rupert Murdoch at a News Corp party in 1997. They would marry in 1999, weeks after his former marriage was dissolved.

They have two daughters, Grace and Chloe.

