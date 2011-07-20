THE WOMAN BEHIND THE PUNCH: Who Is Wendi Deng Murdoch?

Wendi Deng Murdoch is the wife of Rupert Murdoch — and, as of today, his bodyguard.



(Rupe must be incredibly relieved she’s not off promoting her new movie.)

We know she’s got some seriously catlike reflexes.

But what else do we know about the woman sitting over the shoulder of the News Corp. czar?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.