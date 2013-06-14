Let's Remember The Time Wendi Deng Smacked A Pie From The Hands Of Rupert Murdoch's Attacker

Rupert Murdoch just announced he is divorcing his wife Wendi Deng after 14 years of marriage.



The news made us think of that epic moment when Murdoch was testifying before a British Parliament committee about the News of the World phone hacking scandal and Deng forcefully attacked a man who was heading straight for Murdoch with a plate of shaving cream in his hands.

The Telegraph’s Jame Kirkup was in the room at the time and wrote of the incident:

“First, she swung a slap at her husband’s attacker. She followed up by picking up the plate and trying to strike him with it. And then she moved back to her husband. Sitting on the table before him, she started to clear the foam from his face, sometimes embracing him, holding his bald head in her arms.”

You go, Wendi.

