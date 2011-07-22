Rupert Murdoch Is Protected By A Group Of Powerful Women, With Ninja-Like Reflexes

OK. Maybe just two. But don’t mess with these women!



Wendi Deng‘s tiger leap to infamy has been well-covered.

But let’s meet the woman she jumped over.

The NYT has uncovered the identity of the woman in grey who jumped to Murdoch’s defence.

She is Janet Nova, the News Corporation’s interim group general counsel, better known as the woman in grey who, “clutching her iPad,” beat Wendi to Rupert’s would-be attacker.

Nova is 46, a graduate of Princeton and Columbia and has worked for News Corp for some 14 years.

And now, thanks to Nova and Wendi’s crack crime-fighting skills, James Murdoch appears utterly useless (or, in the words of one of my co-workers, a “lactating man”).

Through over two hours of questioning, Ms. Nova, wearing a grey suit, sat patiently a few feet behind and to the left of Mr. Murdoch. When the protester…stormed toward the witness table, Ms. Nova provided the first line of defence and Mrs. Murdoch the second, while James Murdoch, Rupert’s 38-year-old son, seemed frozen in surprise.

Indeed.

