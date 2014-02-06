The Bizarre Note Wendi Deng Allegedly Wrote About Tony Blair

“Oh, shit, oh, shit . . . Whatever why I’m so so missing Tony. Because he is so so charming and his clothes are so good. He has such good body and he has really really good legs Butt . . . And he is slim tall and good skin. Pierce blue eyes which I love. Love his eyes. Also I love his power on the stage . . . and what else and what else and what else . . . “

It sounds like something a teenage girl might write, but apparently these were the words of a successful businesswoman in her 40s, married to the world’s most notorious media mogul: one Rupert Murdoch. According to a new feature in Vanity Fair, Murdoch’s then-wife, Wendi Deng, wrote the note, apparently to herself, to describe her feelings about an unlikely object of affection.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Rumours about Deng and Blair first emerged last year, shortly after the announcement that Murdoch, the Australian billionaire, would be divorcing his Chinese-born wife. A coyly titled article by Murdoch biographer Michael Wolff hinted at a Deng-Blair liaison, and the speculation was so rife that Blair’s team was forced to release an outright denial of an affair. It was a PR war, and the legal implications were so strict than went the Daily Mail wrote about the pair, they were forced to add the line: “There is no suggestion by this newspaper of any impropriety by Mr. Blair or Ms. Deng.”

The Vanity Fair report, written by Mark Seal, implies nothing came to fruition between Deng and Blair — at least initially. Seal recounts a time the former British PM was invited to the Murdoch family home later during his marriage to Deng, sometime around 2012:

They were all mutual friends; there was no reason Mr. Murdoch wouldn’t have welcomed Mr. Blair into his home. But one day Mr. Blair arrived and Mrs. Murdoch was sort of being very flirtatious. She was charming him. He asked the staff, ‘When is Mr. Murdoch going to arrive?’ And when he was told, ‘Tomorrow night,’ Mr. Blair rolled his eyes and gave a panicked look.

