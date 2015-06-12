Wendell Sailor has described the 'gut-wrenching' moment Ben Ross broke his arm during an arm-wrestle

Wendell Sailor. Photo: Getty Images

Wendell Sailor has detailed the moment former Queensland prop Ben Ross broke his arm while the pair were arm-wrestling.

Filmed live on the Footy Show last night, Ross has suffered a humeral shaft fracture – the bone above the elbow.

If you missed it, here it is again (WARNING: It’s a little graphic, and there’s swearing.)

Sailor spoke to News Corp today, describing the horrific incident in detail:

He got the jump on me, and I felt a strain through my biceps tendon. I’d actually been waking up really sore the past week from the previous rounds and undergone a bit of treatment on the biceps at the physio. You’re using muscles you don’t normally use. After he got the start on me, I’ve pushed back. And as I’ve pushed I saw him use his bodyweight a little bit, which you do anyway, to try and stop me coming back to that point.

At that stage, that sound, the look on his face, what just happened. It was just gut-wrenching. I thought he might have pulled a biceps muscle. But just to see his arm hanging there, I felt so helpless. I didn’t know whether to pick him up or what to do. There’s so many emotions running through your head.

As for future competitions, Sailor was clear: “I’ll never arm wrestle again now. Not even for fun, not even with mates.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.