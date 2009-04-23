Wenda Harris Millard's New Business Partner Also Rehabilated!

Wenda Harris Millard — one of our favourite ad sales people — is joining a consulting firm called Media Link, which is run by ad industry guru Michael Kassan.



Michael was the architect of Microsoft’s successful lobbying effort to defeat the Google-Yahoo partnership last summer. Wenda, meanwhile, apparently has a thing for working with folks have have rebilitated themselves.

First, she was Co-CEO and president of Martha Stewart Omnimedia. And now she’s working with Michael, who back in the mid-1990s had his own snafu with the law.

In 1996, the California state bar placed Michael Kassan on interim suspension “following his conviction of violating Penal Code §487(a), grand theft, a crime of moral turpitude.” Ad Age described the crime as “embezzlement.” A source familiar with Michael’s history explains that he used money from one company to pay expenses in another company. Importantly, all of the money was subsequently paid back. A 1999 LA Times report says “the conviction subsequently was reduced to a misdemeanour and expunged from his record.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.