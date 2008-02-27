Wenda Millard: "I'm In Your Business, You're In My Business"

Martha Stewart’s Wenda Millard is no Sue Decker. She’s no Jerry Yang, either: By all accounts, her presentation at the IAB conference yesterday was actually compelling — unlike the top Yahoos’ joint appearance.



IAB doesn’t appear to be streaming coverage of its annual conference (really?) or providing video highlights (really?), so we’ll have to take our everyone’s word on this. Jay Sears of ContextWeb has a nice wrapup:

“My space is your space” said Millard with roles changing and overlapping, with Sir Martin’s frenemy notion very alive and well. “Madison Avenue is repaving itself” with Publicis buying Digitas, the emergence of new media labs at the agencies, Denuo, Neo, agencies bringing futurists on staff and an ongoing string of investments including Microsoft buying aQuantive, Google buying DoubleClick, Yahoo! buying RightMedia and WPP buying 24/7 — a dramatic example of “strange bedfellows”.

Publisher Merdith bought agencies in 2007, publisher Hachette bought network Jumpstart Automotive, CondeNast has a full service marketing group, Turner Digital has a promotions group… who is on first?… “My space is your space”… I’m in your business… You are in my business… We are partners and customers of one another…

With all this change we “must not trade our assets like pork bellies” said Millard. Bring on the networks and exchanges. But let’s “distinguish between quality and commodity” and let’s make sure we are selling value, not price. No pork bellies!

