Wenda Harris Millard's New Job: President At MediaLink

Out as co-CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Wenda Harris Millard already has her next gig lined up: She’ll join Michael Kassan’s media representation firm Media Link as President, paidContent reports.



“The company is a consultancy that helps markets craft video and audio content and distributes it on broadcast and online,” paidContent’s David Kaplan wrote.

Unfortunately, he’s got the wrong MediaLink. The one Wenda’s joining offers strategic advisory services to companies in marketing, media, entertainment and advertising with an emphasis on Fortune 100 companies.

