Wen Jiabao's Lawyer Hints At Legal Action Against NYT

Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao’s lawyer has responded to the bombshell allegations in Friday’s New York Times.



In a statement translated by the South China Morning Post:

I. The so-called “hidden riches” of Wen Jiabao’s family members in the New York Times’ report does not exist.

The statement goes on to specifically refute allegations, before hinting at legal action:

VI. We will continue to make clarifications regarding untrue reports by the New York Times, and reserve the right to hold it legally responsible.

The NYT story specifically said that Wen’s extended family had more than $2.7 billion in hidden assets, and that his wife was notorious as China’s “diamond queen”.

