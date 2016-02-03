A Welsh man successfully sued Apple over a crack in his Apple Watch

Apple has suffered two losses this week.

First, Google parent company Alphabet dethroned it as the world’s most valuable company. Now, it has been bested in court by a man from Wales.

The BBC reports that Gareth Cross from Aberystwyth tried to have his Apple Watch Sport replaced after finding a crack in the lower right corner of the screen.

“I noticed a tiny 4-5 mm crack on the screen just 10 days after buying it — I hadn’t even been doing anything strenuous, just sitting around watching TV,” he told The Metro. “When I got to work the hairline crack had got bigger and bigger so I called Apple up to get it repaired.”

Apple refused, arguing it wasn’t covered by the warranty — so Cross took the $520 billion (£359 billion) technology giant to small claims court.

And won.

“I couldn’t understand why they would want to go to court over the issue, but ultimately I wanted [to] stand by my consumer rights,” Cross told the BBC about the six-month legal action. “The case did start to become a little stressful, especially toward the end with the prospect of having to attend court to defend my claim against what was the most valuable company in the world.”

Apple has been ordered to pay the cost of the watch, £429, plus fees by February 22. Cross says he is “relieved” by the verdict. “I plan to buy another Apple Watch, as for the 10 days I had it, I really liked it … but I may wait until the next model is out.”

The Metro additionally reports that as a result of the case, Apple has changed its marketing materials, removing the claim it is resistant to impact.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

