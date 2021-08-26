Wells’ stunning overhaul – Goldman’s testing mandate – ‘Superday’ interview prep

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

An exclusive look at Wells Fargo’s stunning overhaul

Since joining in 2019, Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Schimpf has revamped the bank’s leadership by hiring senior employees from JPMorgan, Bank of New York Mellon, and other firms. We’ve tracked in the deepest detail yet how he overhauled leadership after years of scandal – see our comprehensive roster of senior leaders here.

Plus, check out more of our financial org charts here, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs to require weekly COVID-19 tests

Goldman Sachs will require staff in its US offices to take weekly COVID-19 tests, even if they are fully vaccinated. Plus, anyone entering the offices (including clients) must be fully vaccinated, the bank announced. Here’s what else we know about Goldman’s new rules.

How to prep for Wall Street’s “superday” interviews

Landing an investment-banking internship often requires attending a “superday” – a competitive, rapid-fire sequence of multiple interview rounds. We got a look at 22 questions from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs that show what to expect in these intense interviews. Take a look at some questions you might hear in a “superday”.

Wall Street’s key cloud partnerships

Financial companies are increasingly embracing the public cloud, and cloud providers – AWS, Google Cloud, IBM, and Microsoft Azure – are scrambling to win them over. We mapped out 26 key cloud partnerships across Wall Street, which you can see here.

Robinhood is facing corporate backlash over its free stock program

Regulators are looking into Robinhood’s practice of offering new users free shares, as companies complain it’s become a financial headache because of the cost of providing documents. Here’s what you need to know.

