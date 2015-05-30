Top Goldman Sachs PR officer is moving to the bank's investment management division

David Wells, one of Goldman Sachs’ top public relations officers, is moving to the Investment Management Division (private wealth management and asset management), according to internal memos obtained by Business Insider.

He’ll be taking on a newly created role in IMD where he will help the division “develop and implement various strategic initiatives.”

Here are the memos:

We are pleased to announce that David Wells is joining the Investment Management Division in a newly created role reporting to Tim O’Neill and Eric Lane. Please join us in thanking David for his years of service in the Executive Office as we wish him success in his new role. John F.W. Rogers

Jake Siewert Investment Management Division May 29, 2015

David Wells to Join the Investment Management Division We are pleased to announce that David Wells is joining the Investment Management Division in a newly created role reporting to us and designed to help develop and implement various strategic initiatives. David comes to us from the Executive Office, where he oversees Corporate Communications in the Americas. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in September 2010. Prior to joining the firm, David was head of marketing and communications for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at J.P. Morgan. Before joining the banking industry, he was a reporter and editor at publications including the Financial Times and Bloomberg. Please join us in wishing David success in his new role. Timothy J. O’Neill

Eric S. Lane

