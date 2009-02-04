Wells Fargo (WFC) Cancels Trip To Vegas

Yesterday we wondered what the odds were that Wells Fargo (WFC) would cancel a junket to Vegas for its top mortgage guys. Well, it’s canceled, but it’s still pretty pissed.



The company put out an announcement blasting the AP report titled “Wells Fargo Responds to Misleading Reports About Employee Recognition Events”, in which it claims that no TARP money was going to be used (nonsense) and that this as not going to be a junket for execs, but a low-key recognition event for top employees.

Still, politics is politics. They’re cancelling this and any other employee recognition events.

