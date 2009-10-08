Wells Fargo Ups Credit Card Fees At Last Minute

New rules to protect credit card users from high and deceptive charges likely won’t be in effect to until December 1st.



For some banks, that means a window of opportunity to get rates up while they can.

Bloomberg: Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) plans to raise interest rates on a majority of credit-card customers by 3 percentage points before new rules limiting such increases take effect, according to a company executive.

Wells Fargo’s new new commericial says, “we’re with you…together, we’ll go far.” Really?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.