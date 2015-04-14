Wells Fargo beats estimates

Wells Fargo, the consumer-focused bank that has built itself on growing mortgage sales in the years following the financial crisis, topped estimates with earnings of $US1.04.

Analyst projected an earnings per share of $US0.98 and also topped revenue expectations, with $US21.3 billion.

Still, shares of Wells Fargo dipped before the market’s open, as the company posted a rare decrease in profit.

More on Wells Fargo’s breaking news is on the way…

