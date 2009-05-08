Wells Fargo Selling $6 Billion In Common Stock

Update: Reuters says the offering will take place at a price of around $20-$22, which is well below the $24.76 close. Watch out



Original post: Perhaps Wells Fargo (WFC) isn’t interested in having the government convert its preferred shares to common.

The bank — which we know will be a stress test flunkie — said after the bell that it’s selling $6 billion in fresh common shares in an offering managed by JPMorgan (JPM). This would only be the second major unassisted capital raise from a bank, coming after Goldman Sachs (GS) sold shares last month.

That being said, this probably can’t fill the bank’s entire capital needs, as stress test leaks indicate that the bank nees $15 billion more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.