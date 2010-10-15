Wells Fargo Caught Using Robo-Signers -- So Why Haven't They Halted Foreclosures Yet?

Photo: NASARobonautvia Flickr

Wells Fargo could be next.The company used the same robo-signing tactics as JPMorgan, Bank of America, and GMAC, according to the Financial Times.



One signer of foreclosure documents said she signed as many as 500 a day.

But here’s the question: why hasn’t Wells halted foreclosures yet like its rival?

We’re guessing they won’t be the last holdout for long.

