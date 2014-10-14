Wells Fargo Earnings Come Right In Line With Expectations

Wells Fargo reported its third quarter earnings Tuesday morning, and the numbers came right in live with expectations.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected the bank’s revenue to come in at $US21.11 billion with an adjusted earnings per share of $1.02.

The bank reported a third quarter earnings per share of $US1.02 and a revenue of $US21.2 billion. Net income was up 3% from the this time last year, at $US5.7 billion.

The bank also reported a return on equity of 13.10%.

