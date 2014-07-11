Wells Fargo Earnings In Line With Expectations

Wells Fargo kicked off second-quarter earnings for the banks.

The bank reported Q2 earnings per share of $US1.01. That’s right in line with consensus analyst estimates.

The fourth largest U.S. bank was expected to report adjusted earnings per share of $US1.01, up 3% year-over-year, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $US21.1 billion, which was better than analyst estimates.

Revenue for Q2 was expected to come in at $US20.836 billion, down 3.4% year-over-year, according to Bloomberg.

“By continuing to serve customers we grew loans, increased deposits and deepened our relationships. Our results also reflected strong credit quality driven by an improved economy, especially the housing market, and our continued risk discipline,” Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf said in the earnings release.

Shares of Wells Fargo are up slightly in the pre-market.

Here’s an excerpt from the release:

WELLS FARGO REPORTS $US5.7 BILLION IN NET INCOME Diluted EPS of $US1.01, Up 3 Per cent From Prior Year Continued strong financial results:

Net income of $US5.7 billion, up 4 per cent from second quarter 2013

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $US1.01, up 3 per cent

Revenue of $US21.1 billion, compared with $US21.4 billion

Linked-quarter revenue up $US441 million

Noninterest expense of $US12.2 billion, down $US61 million

Return on assets (ROA) of 1.47 per cent and return on equity (ROE) of 13.40 per cent

Strong loan and deposit growth:

Total average loans of $US831.0 billion, up $US32.7 billion, or 4 per cent, from second quarter 20131

Quarter-end loans of $US828.9 billion, up $US29.1 billion, or 4 per cent

Quarter-end core loans of $US763.6 billion, up $US51.3 billion, or 7 per cent

Total average deposits of $US1.1 trillion, up $US91.7 billion, or 9 per cent

Continued improvement in credit quality:

Net charge-offs of $US717 million, down $US435 million from second quarter 2013

Net charge-off rate of 0.35 per cent (annualized), down from 0.58 per cent

Nonperforming assets down $US3.0 billion, or 14 per cent

$500 million reserve release due to improvements in credit performance

Higher return to shareholders while maintaining strong capital levels

Increased quarterly common stock dividend to $US0.35 per share from $US0.30, or 17 per cent, in the second quarter

Period-end common shares outstanding down 15.8 million in second quarter on 39.4 million of purchases

Also entered into a forward repurchase transaction for an additional estimated 19.4 million shares expected to settle in third quarter 2014

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III (General Approach) of 11.31 per cent at June 30, 2014

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III (Advanced Approach, fully phased-in) of 10.09 per cent

SAN FRANCISCO — Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) reported net income of $US5.7 billion, or $US1.01 per diluted common share, for second quarter 2014, up from $US5.5 billion, or $US0.98 per share, for second quarter 2013. For the first six months of 2014, net income was $US11.6 billion, or $US2.06 per share, up from $US10.7 billion, or $US1.90 per share, for the same period in 2013.

“Our strong results in the second quarter reflected the benefit of our diversified business model and our long-term focus on meeting the financial needs of our customers,” said Chairman and CEO John Stumpf.

“By continuing to serve customers we grew loans, increased deposits and deepened our relationships. Our results also reflected strong credit quality driven by an improved economy, especially the housing market, and our continued risk discipline. We are committed to both maintaining strong capital levels and returning more capital to our shareholders. In the second quarter we increased our common stock dividend 17 per cent and repurchased 39.4 million shares. We remain dedicated to building long-term shareholder value, and I am optimistic about the future as we continue to focus on meeting the needs of our consumer, small business and commercial customers.”

Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said, “The primary drivers of Wells Fargo’s business remained strong in the second quarter, with broad-based loan growth, increased deposit balances, and improved credit quality. Revenue increased linked quarter as the Company grew both net interest income and noninterest income, a reflection of Wells Fargo’s diversified business model. These solid fundamental business results led to an increase in pre-tax income linked quarter. Net income was down as the Company’s effective tax rate was lower in the first quarter due to a $US423 million discrete tax benefit.

