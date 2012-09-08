Home Elderly Couple Built From Scratch Mistakenly Foreclosed

Photo: CBS Los Angeles

UPDATED: CBS Los Angeles reports an elderly California couple is working to recover many of their possessions after a contractor hired by Wells Fargo mistakenly foreclosed on their home.Alvin and Pat Tjosaas of Twentynine Palms were told by a deputy sheriff upon discovering what had happened, “Good news, we know who took (your possessions)…Wells Fargo. Bad news, your stuff is all gone.”



Alvin, a retired mason, built the home with his father when he was a teenager, the reported CBS.

“I know every inch, every rock…my mum mixed all the cement by hand,” he said.

According to CBS, the bank issued a statement saying:

“We are deeply sorry for the very personal losses the Tjosaas family suffered as a result of their home being mistakenly secured. We are moving quickly to reach out to the family to resolve this unfortunate situation in an attempt to right this wrong.”

Business Insider received an email this afternoon from a Wells Fargo representative clarifying the situation:

“We foreclosed appropriately on another property near the Tjosaas house and the error was made when a contractor hired to secure that property mistakenly went to the Tjosaas house. However, there was never any foreclosure action initiated by Wells Fargo against the Tjosaas property.”

The rep reiterated to us that they are very sensitive to what the Tjosaas’ have lost and that they are doing everything they can to resolve the situation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.