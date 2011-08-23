Wells Fargo Gives Three Reasons Why Gold Is Not In A Bubble

As gold hits another new high just short of $1900, some big firms are coming out in defence. This morning Wells Fargo gave three reasons why gold is not in a bubble (via Prag Cap):



“Real Gold Price Still Below Record, but Just Barely

The real gold price has not yet reached the high of about $1,952/ounce at today’s prices seen in January 1980, but it is very close. In addition, prices have gone “parabolic,” meaning they have risen by an extraordinary amount in a very short period of time. When asset prices go parabolic, they usually do not stay at those levels very long and often see a quick reversal. Thus, it is possible we could see a near-term pullback in gold based on this technical pattern. However, based on the aforementioned factors driving gold’s meteoric rise, the pullback may not be very large and will probably not last very long before gold prices start to rise again.

Gold Still Hasn’t Risen as Much or as Fast as NASDAQ or Oil

In the five years prior to their respective peaks, the NASDAQ rose 500 per cent and oil rose 340 per cent. Over the last five years, gold has not seen nearly the trajectory of increase, rising only about 200 per cent. Thus, based on this metric, gold does not yet appear to be in a bubble à la the NASDAQ in 2000 or oil in 2008. However, the 200 per cent five-year increase has risen from 150 per cent in our April report.

Gold-Oil Price Ratio Above Average, but Not Unprecedented

While gold has soared, oil has dropped to around $84/barrel amid growing concerns about slowing global growth. As such, the gold-oil ratio has jumped to 22.4, well above the historical average of 15.5 but certainly not unprecedented. Furthermore, just because the ratio is above-average does not necessarily mean gold is overvalued or oil is undervalued. At this time, both the jump in gold prices and the plunge in oil prices appear to be justified by fundamentals. This ratio may decline a bit in the coming weeks, but we do not foresee an outright crash in gold prices.”

