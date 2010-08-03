Small Business Optimism PLUNGES: Firms See Lower Spending And More Layoffs Ahead

Joe Weisenthal
Photo: Gallup

The latest Wells Fargo/Gallup small business survey is out and it’s UGLY.In keeping with other indications that the state of small business is very bad, the survey indicates a level of pessimism about future results that’s worse even that during the worst of the crisis.

What’s more, small firms seem lower spending, lower cash flows, and lower headcount in the future.

As you click through the service, think of the contrast with the upbeat earnings and outlooks you’ve seen from the S&P 500 this quarter.

General expectations hit new low

Future expectations hit new low

Small business financial positions deteriorating

Things much worse than a year ago

Cash flow increasingly worse than a year ago

Capital spending down from a year ago

Headcount down from a year ago

Credit still very difficult to come by

Future expectations deteriorating

Future cash flow expectations deteriorating

Future capex looking down

Future headcount likely headed down

Credit availability expectations diminish

