Small Business Optimism PLUNGES: Firms See Lower Spending And More Layoffs Ahead

Photo: Gallup

The latest Wells Fargo/Gallup small business survey is out and it’s UGLY.In keeping with other indications that the state of small business is very bad, the survey indicates a level of pessimism about future results that’s worse even that during the worst of the crisis.



What’s more, small firms seem lower spending, lower cash flows, and lower headcount in the future.

As you click through the service, think of the contrast with the upbeat earnings and outlooks you’ve seen from the S&P 500 this quarter.

General expectations hit new low Future expectations hit new low Small business financial positions deteriorating Things much worse than a year ago Cash flow increasingly worse than a year ago Capital spending down from a year ago Headcount down from a year ago Credit still very difficult to come by Future expectations deteriorating Future cash flow expectations deteriorating Future capex looking down Future headcount likely headed down Credit availability expectations diminish

