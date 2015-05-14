A Wells Fargo executive died in the Amtrak train crash

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015.

An executive from Wells Fargo is among those who died in a train accident late Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The bank confirmed that Abid Gilani, a senior vice president in Wells Fargo’s hospitality finance group, was among the victims.

Gilani had previously worked at Marriott, according to his online bio.

“It is with great sadness that Wells Fargo confirms that Abid Gilani, a valued member of our Commercial Real Estate division, has passed away,” the company said through a spokesman. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy.”

Details remain sketchy surrounding the incident. Earlier today, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the train was travelling in excess of 100 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

An Amtrak engineer who resides in New York spoke with investigators, but declined to interview with police, according to a report, and has hired a lawyer.

Linkedin.com Abid Gilani was among the victims of Tuesday’s Amtrak crash.

