Wells Fargo is offering waived fees and payment deferrals for cardholders who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus

As millions of Americans file for unemployment, major credit card issuers have announced assistance programs for customers financially impacted by the coronavirus.

Wells Fargo is offering fee waivers, payment deferrals, and other assistance to credit card customers, as well as auto, mortgage, small business, and personal lending customers.

If you have a Wells Fargo card and you need financial assistance, contact the issuer by calling on the number on the back of your card.

According to a WalletHub survey, 67 million Americans anticipate trouble paying their credit card bills as a result of the coronavirus. With millions of people filing for unemployment amid sweeping layoffs, this in an incredibly tough time for many – and lenders from American Express to Wells Fargo are responding to the situation with expanded financial hardship programs for their customers.

If you have a Wells Fargo credit card and you’re not able to make payments, you can contact the issuer to discuss options such fee waivers and payment deferrals. In a press release outlining the aid it’s offering to customers impacted by COVID-19, Wells Fargo also mentions “other expanded assistance” options, so it’s definitely worth calling to discuss your options if your finances have taken a hit in the last several weeks.

The key here is that you’ll need to contact Wells Fargo and explain your situation; don’t just skip a credit card payment and expect that late fees will be waived. Wells Fargo doesn’t offer an online chat tool, so you’ll need to call the customer service number on the back of your card. (It’s 1-800-869-3557.) Keep in mind that wait times will likely be longer than usual.

If you’re a Wells Fargo auto, mortgage, small business, or personal lending customer and your financial situation has changed as a result of the coronavirus, you could be eligible for fee waivers and payment deferrals as well. The same rule applies: You need to contact the bank to explain your situation and discuss your options first. Wells Fargo is also suspending residential property foreclosures, evictions, and involuntary automobile repossessions for the time being.

