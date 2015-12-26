Wells Fargo presents 9 charts that defined the US markets and economy in 2015

It was a big year for the market, both in the US and abroad.

The Fed hiked rates, China devalued the yuan, and oil kept on crashing.

Looking back on 2015, Wells Fargo analysts shared some of their favourite charts showing the economic and financial trends that shaped 2015.

We cherry-picked a few particularly striking ones and shared them below.

As long as the US continues to grow, everyone can relax about a China slowdown. Wells Fargo What the China slowdown means for the global economy was everyone's favourite scary question of 2015 -- especially after we saw major commodities exporters like Brazil go haywire after the yuan's devaluation. But 'the US economy has roughly twice the effect on global value added (i.e. wages, salaries, and profits worldwide) as the Chinese economy,' according to Wells Fargo analysts. 'As long as the US economy continues to expand, which we expect it will, then the global economy should continue to grow as well.' Source: Wells Fargo Manufacturing and services went in different directions in the US. Wells Fargo Crashing energy prices, a weaker global economy, and dollar appreciation all hampered the production side of the US economy in 2015. 'That said, domestic services are expanding at a healthy clip,' note Wells Fargo analysts. 'This is reflected in the strength in real private final sales to domestic purchasers.' Source: Wells Fargo The US economy finally surpassed its pre-recession full-time employment peak. Wells Fargo 'Over the past two years, full-time employment has growth robustly, rising by 4.4 million jobs since the beginning of 2014,' according to Wells Fargo analysts. 'Although we expect job growth to moderate a bit in 2016, full-time jobs should continue to grow at steady clip, which should improve income growth and eliminate remaining labour market slack.' Source: Wells Fargo The US quits rate stagnated. Wells Fargo Various indicators have pointed to broad-based labour market tightening over the past year, but one indicator hasn't budged for a while: the quit rate. 'This statistic, which measures the percentage of workers quitting their jobs, has been stuck at 1.9% for the past 7 months, which has subsequently weighed on wage growth in the broader economy,' according to Wells Fargo analysts. Source: Wells Fargo Falling import prices barely affected core inflation in the US. Wells Fargo The falling import prices from China and the strong dollar led to overall import prices -- except petroleum -- to decline over 3% in 2015. 'However, the effect of falling import prices on core CPI inflation in the United States has been minuscule. About 80% of the core CPI is comprised of prices of services, and the United States imports relatively few services,' according to Wells Fargo analysts. Source: Wells Fargo Deflation risks are near record highs while inflation risks are near record lows. Wells Fargo 'Our proprietary probit model suggests that the probability of deflationary pressure (entered as negative values in the chart (to the right)) in the US economy is currently hovering near all-time highs, while the probability of inflationary pressure is near all-time lows,' write Wells Fargo analysts. Source: Wells Fargo The strong dollar should continue. Wells Fargo 'Dollar strength should continue amid solid capital inflows from investors showing an interest in US financial assets,' according to Wells Fargo analysts. 'The foreign private interest in buying US Treasury, Agency and Corporate debt reflects the perceptions of relative growth and expected short-term interest rate increase.' Source: Wells Fargo The Federal Reserve overshot its initial estimates in the past two tightening cycles. Wells Fargo Fed policymakers have stated several times that the pace of tightening will be gradual and measured in this cycle. 'Yet, a look back at history shows that the FOMC has overshot its initial estimates in terms of both the pace of tightening and the eventual terminal rate during the past two tightening cycles,' according to Wells Fargo analysts. Source: Wells Fargo Millennials are just like everybody else. Wells Fargo One major reason why millennials aren't diving into the housing market is because they're waiting longer to get married and have kids. 'The pushback in the timing of marriage and children is a trend that dates back to the Baby Boomers, suggesting that millennials are not so different than prior generations and that home buying will be delayed, but not entirely forgone,' suggest Wells Fargo analysts. Source: Wells Fargo

