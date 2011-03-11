Wells Fargo CFO Explains The One And Only Way To Avoid A Horrible Deal

Wells Fargo’s new CFO, Tim Sloan, has a pretty simple mantra for avoiding troublesome deals, according to Bloomberg.



“Our business is really pretty simple. When you look at the deal and its structure looks like an octopus or a spider, just don’t do it. That kept us out of a lot of things.”

Not M&A experts ourselves, we’re not exactly sure what that means, but it seems like a good idea.

Less is often more, and perhaps that’s true of business deals too.

Sloan, by the way, just

replaced ex-CFO Howard Atkins, who suddenly resigned from the bank last month for “for undisclosed personal reasons.” Sloan has been with the West Coast-based bank since 1987.

He was most recently the firm’s chief administrative officer, and “led commercial real estate and securitization at a time when rivals were chasing multibillion-dollar property deals that later soured,” according to Bloomberg. He’s said to be one of two candidates who will succeed CEO John Stumpf.

