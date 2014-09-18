When Food Comes To Warren Buffett, It's A Salt Shaker 'Snowstorm'

Warren Buffett’s eating habits are the stuff of legend.

Buffett is a huge fan of Dairy Queen — owned by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway — and reportedly ordered Dairy Queen and a Coke while dining at the Four Seasons in April.

Buffett also loves Cherry Coke.

And according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, one of the most powerful men in banking has noticed.

“Warren eats a full meal,” Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf said. “When the food comes, Warren grabs a salt shaker in his left hand and one in his right, and it’s a snowstorm.”

Bloomberg’s Dakin Campbell and Noah Buhayar report Stumpf said that in his first meal with Buffett, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman had a T-bone steak (medium rare), a side (!) of chicken parm, mashed potatoes, and a Cherry Coke.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s largest shareholder — and Wells Fargo is Berkshire’s largest holding — owning just over 463 million shares, or about 8.8% of the bank.

Berkshire Hathaway’s second-largest holding is Coca-Cola.

What’s the saying again?

(via Bloomberg)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.