When Food Comes To Warren Buffett, It's A Salt Shaker 'Snowstorm'

Warren Buffett’s eating habits are the stuff of legend.
Buffett is a huge fan of Dairy Queen — owned by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway — and reportedly ordered Dairy Queen and a Coke while dining at the Four Seasons in April.
Buffett also loves Cherry Coke.
And according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, one of the most powerful men in banking has noticed.
“Warren eats a full meal,” Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf said. “When the food comes, Warren grabs a salt shaker in his left hand and one in his right, and it’s a snowstorm.”
Bloomberg’s Dakin Campbell and Noah Buhayar report Stumpf said that in his first meal with Buffett, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman had a T-bone steak (medium rare), a side (!) of chicken parm, mashed potatoes, and a Cherry Coke.
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s largest shareholder — and Wells Fargo is Berkshire’s largest holding — owning just over 463 million shares, or about 8.8% of the bank.
Berkshire Hathaway’s second-largest holding is Coca-Cola.
What’s the saying again?
