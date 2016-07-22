'The Bachelorette' made a big mistake cutting this guy from the show

The main point of “The Bachelorette” might be to see who she chooses to potentially marry at the end of the season, but sometimes the best part isn’t even part of the show.

Wells Adams was a contestant on this current season, but after an awkward date in Buenos Aires, he was eliminated in week six.

Even though the radio dj is no longer part of the show — and I’ll be honest, he was my favourite contestant from the start — he is still the best part of this season.

Wells has an amazing social media presence. Whether he’s tweeting about the experience or sharing Instagram photos of awkward screencaps of the show, he’s always on point.

And it’s always fun to see the eliminated guys hanging out together.



But even better than the rest is his Snapchat. He updates followers with his day-to-day life, but since being eliminated, he’s been getting drunk, watching the show, and Snapchatting his reactions. It’s brilliant.

Monday’s episode saw JoJo go on the hometown dates with the remaining four guys, and Wells was along for the ride.

He asked the important questions, like, when Chase and his dad were talking, what was JoJo doing and what the dog’s name was. He also admired the entire Rodgers clan’s hair. These were all the same thoughts I had while watching the episode.

You can enjoy all of his drunken snaps from Monday below:



Here’s my entire live drunken snapchap video for episode 8 of the The Bachelorette. Enjoy.

Posted by Wells Adams on Tuesday, 19 July 2016

See you during the Men Tell All episode on Tuesday, Wells. It will be good to have you back.

