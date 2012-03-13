More Employers Want To penalise Their Workers For Unhealthy Habits

Photo: Saynine

Employees are pretty happy with their company’s wellness programs, but a recent Towers Watson survey suggests that may change soon, reports Bloomberg Businessweek’s John Tozzi. Of the 512 companies surveyed, 40 per cent said their goal for 2013 was to develop a workplace culture where employees are more accountable for their health.



In fact, 22 per cent of employers said they plan to increase their premiums or deductibles for workers who fail to meet certain health criteria. On the plus side, healthy workers would earn credits for deductibles.

Doug Short, president of BeniComp Advantage, told Tozzi that illnesses out of employees’ control like cancer wouldn’t merit a penalty.

