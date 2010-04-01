Well, What Do You Know: That Horrific iPhone Performance On AT&T Was Partially Apple's Fault

Finally some reprieve for AT&T, which has taken a lot of heat for its crappy iPhone wireless service in many cities. It looks like Apple is at least partially to blame for the problems with AT&T’s network.

This has long been suspected, but this is the first time we’ve seen AT&T speak publicly about Apple’s relative inexperience in building mobile phones, which has likely led to some deficiencies.

Buried in a WSJ article about AT&T’s network struggles:

That AT&T executives traveled to Apple last year to assure Steve Jobs that they were “working on the problems,” and “to provide Apple designers with a crash course in wireless networking.”

Apple “even helped with new technologies to limit the load that iPhones put on the network,” the WSJ’s Niraj Sheth writes.

Specifically, the WSJ says, “Apple rejiggered how its phones communicate with AT&T’s towers. As a result, the phones now put less of a load on the network for such simple tasks as finding the closest tower or checking for available text messages.”

Translation: Apple made changes to fix some of the problems that the iPhone was causing for AT&T’s network, which was resulting in crappy service.

In the nicest way possible, AT&T even ribbed Apple for its previous inexperience. “They’re well past networking 101, 201 or 301,” AT&T CTO John Donovan told the WSJ. Apple is now “in a Master’s class,” he said.

Translation: Apple didn’t know what it was doing before. Now it does.

The story comes as Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone with AT&T’s archrival, Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile phone carrier. Verizon’s network is thought to be superior, and many iPhone customers have vowed to ditch AT&T for Verizon if this phone becomes available.

Moreover, many loyal Verizon subscribers have avoided the iPhone — and bought Verizon phones like Motorola’s Droid, or RIM’s BlackBerry Storm, instead. So while Apple has a lot to gain by selling the iPhone through Verizon, AT&T also has a lot to lose.

That’s why it’s so important for AT&T to get the word out that it’s trying to fix its network — even if it means tweaking Apple a little.

Don’t miss: 15 features Apple must build into iPhone OS 4 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.