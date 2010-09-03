Well, What Do You Know: Samsung's Android iPad Actually Doesn't Look Bad

Photo: Engadget

Engadget had a bunch of hands-on time with Samsung’s new Google Android-powered iPad lookalike, the Galaxy Tab, and made this video.And you know what, it looks pretty good. Not as slick as Apple’s iPad, but pretty darned nice.



Like with the iPhone, it’s not that anyone is going to be able to quickly make an Android tablet that’s better than the iPad. But for many people, good enough works. And it’s clear that there will be plenty of good enough iPad competitors based on Android in the market to distract people from Apple.

So the technical gap will be small. Now we’ll see if anyone can do a good-enough job marketing and distributing to create some real iPad competition.

