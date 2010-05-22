Well, We Didn't Get A Euro-Lehman, And The Liquidation Selling Is Now OVER

So Europe’s week is over and we didn’t get a Lehman, so that’s good.



And the liquidation selling is now over?

Why do we think that?

Check out the big snapback in Apple (AAPL), which is up over $5 this morning. That stock had been getting killed on the sell-the-winners trade. At least today, nobody is doing that.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

We included Apple in our 12 bellwether charts to watch to see when the meltdown is over >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.