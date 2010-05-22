Well, We Didn't Get A Euro-Lehman, And The Liquidation Selling Is Now OVER

So Europe’s week is over and we didn’t get a Lehman, so that’s good.
And the liquidation selling is now over?
Why do we think that?
Check out the big snapback in Apple (AAPL), which is up over $5 this morning. That stock had been getting killed on the sell-the-winners trade. At least today, nobody is doing that.
Photo: Stockcharts.com
We included Apple in our 12 bellwether charts to watch to see when the meltdown is over >
