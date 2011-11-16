Well This Poll Sure Is Convenient For Bloomberg

Photo: Business Insider

A new poll from Siena released today hours after Zuccotti park was closed to protesters for cleaning finds declining support for the Occupy Wall Street movement among New Yorkers.By a margin of two to one, New York State residents say they do not believe the protesters represent the 99%. Last month New Yorkers said the opposite by the same margin.



By a 57-40 per cent margin, voters believe the protesters should be allowed to stay in Zuccotti park 24 hours a day — for as long as they want.

Photo: Siena Poll

