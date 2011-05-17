Well, This Is Embarrassing For Yahoo – Tiny AOL Has More Video Views

Well, this is embarassing for Yahoo.



AOL, which has about 66% of Yahoo’s overall traffic (118 million to 179 million), actually had more individuals (57 million to 56 million) watching video on its sites in March. Microsoft’s numbers are bad too: It only had 53 million unique viewers on 176 million total unique visitors.

Everyone knows there’s big money in online video advertising. The rates are higher, and agenices are eager to spend because online video ads are almost like TV commercials, which clients understand.

Anyway, it’s pretty inexcusable that Yahoo is blowing it this bad – and impressive that AOL is doing so well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.