Well, This Is A Deeply Unsettling Comparison For Apple Shareholders

There’s a post on our site from Reuters headlined: It Can Be Incredibly Hard To Invest In Tech Stock And Not Lose A Lot Money.It is surely a terrifying read for Apple shareholders.



The story is about how investors in tech stocks can be blindsided by sudden drops in value.

It looks closely at four stocks: Hewlett-Packard, Yahoo, Research In Motion and…Apple.

Those are not the companies Apple wants to be grouped with.

The scary thing is that you could actually argue that Apple is similar to those companies in that it is past its prime, if only because the iPhone was such a once-in-a-lifetime business bonanza that will never come again.

On the other hand, Apple is also spending billions of dollars on secret projects that no one outside the company knows about and close company watchers believe its working on more great products, perhaps an Apple TV.

