Well, Obama's Day Just Got Really Awkward

Obama’s day just got a lot worse.



He was all set to tout the economic recovery, as evidenced by a strong jobs report, by appearing at a Maryland auto dealer this morning.

That appearance was to provide a nice contrast to his other big appearance today — in Louisiana for the oil spill — and offer him an opportunity to brag a little.

But nope. The jobs report sucked.

Now he has to talk about the need for more spending and stimulus — probably not exactly what he needs right now.

