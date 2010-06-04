Well, Obama's Day Just Got Really Awkward

Obama’s day just got a lot worse.
He was all set to tout the economic recovery, as evidenced by a strong jobs report, by appearing at a Maryland auto dealer this morning.
That appearance was to provide a nice contrast to his other big appearance today — in Louisiana for the oil spill — and offer him an opportunity to brag a little.
But nope. The jobs report sucked.
Now he has to talk about the need for more spending and stimulus — probably not exactly what he needs right now.
