Well, Now We Know Why Andy Rubin Canceled His SXSW Keynote Last Sunday

Andy Rubin, the man behind Android, was scheduled to give an interview with Guy Kawasaki at South by Southwest last Sunday.



But a day or two before his keynote, we noticed a change in the schedule. Amit Singhal, a senior vice president at Google, took his place and discussed the future of Google Search in a mobile world instead.

We thought the last-minute cancellation was strange then, and as a result we didn’t attend the panel. But now it seems evident why.

Larry Page just wrote that Rubin will be leaving his position at Google, but not the company. Page didn’t say why. Rubin’s position will be filled by Sundar Pichai.

Here’s Page’s full note on the sudden departure.

