Well Now We Know What Kind Of Beer Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack Likes

Photo: vissago / Flickr

New York Magazine’s Jessica Pressler did a hefty piece on former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack for this month’s issue. It covers a lot of ground — Mack’s reputation, the financial crisis, his plans for the future…And yes, that is all important, but one of our favourite parts had nothing to do with any of that. It’s about beer (from NY Magazine):



Before getting into his past, Mack needs a drink. “I would like a very cold beer,” he announces to the waitress at Loi. “The darkest one you have.”



So if you ever fulfil your fantasy of hanging out with Mack, you now know what to order him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.