Well, I Certainly Never Thought I'd See Pot And Gay Marriage Legalized

The right to smoke pot and marry whomever you want have always seemed like basic common-sense liberties to me.After all, given that every city block has shops that sell legal drugs that are arguably more dangerous and lethal than marijuana, it always seemed ludicrous that pot was demonized and banned while alcohol, nicotine, caffeine, and other drugs were celebrated.



And given that survey after survey has revealed that homosexuality is not a “lifestyle choice” but simply a preference that occurs naturally in about 10% of people, it seemed absurd to demonize and ban gay marriage (not that there would be anything wrong with homosexualty just being a choice).

But what seemed like common-sense liberties to me apparently seemed like appalling, debauched last-days-of-the-Roman-empire concepts to a majority of people in my country. So I reconciled myself to the idea that I would always have to live with absurd and unfair infringements on what seemed like perfectly reasonable freedoms.

One irony of the banning and demonization of pot and gay marriage, of course, was that the political party that claimed the mantle of “freedom” was generally the one that was most appalled by the idea of even considering legalizing these things.

How you can claim to support “freedom” while banning basic liberties seems to me to be one of the fundamental inconsistencies of the Republican party.

Freedom is just that–freedom. Just because people are legally allowed to smoke pot and marry same-sex spouses doesn’t mean that YOU have to do it. It just means that you support freedom and liberty and the ability of different individuals to make different choices.

Anyway, in yesterday’s elections, a few states voted to legalise pot and gay marriage. (See: “What You Need To Know About Getting Stoned In Colorado.”)

That’s great.

It means America is more free than it was yesterday.

