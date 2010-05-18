Well, Here's How BP Is Getting Rid Of The Leaked Gas

Photo: www.flickr.com

The picture basically says it all.



From the Deepwater Horizon Response Flickr:

GULF of MEXICO – Gas from the damaged Deepwater Horizon wellhead is burned by the drillship Discoverer Enterprise May 16, 2010, in a process known as flaring. Gas and oil from the wellhead are being brought to the surface via a tube that was placed inside the damaged pipe. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Kelley.

Pictures of the oil slick from outer space >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.