CFTC Holds Back Names Of Oil Speculators

Contrary to earlier reports, the CFTC is not going to be releasing an expanded list of oil traders at the end of the month, according to a source who spoke with Reuters.



The CFTC plans on providing greater disclosure about who’s buying and selling oil as a way to end the debate about speculation. The expanded list will include producers, merchants, swap dealers, hedge funds and others. Right now, the CFTC just reports commercial and non-commercial interests, with smaller fish in a non-reportable category.

This is one of the easiest first steps that the CFTC can take in exploring the speculation issue. It is also discussing position limits, so nobody can wield too much influence.

Reuter’s source didn’t provide any reason for the delay, or a time frame when the first expanded report can be expected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.