Well-Educated Young People Waste More Time At Work Than Anyone Else

I don’t waste time at work. And I’m sure you don’t waste time at work, either (obviously you’re reading this at lunch).



But we all know that everyone else is slacking off. So Tempo, a company that just launched a time-tracking plugin that allows you to create a virtual timesheet, created this infographic summarizing the current state of research into skiving.

The worst wasters are highly educated young people whose lack of supervision in middle management allows them to spend 48 per cent of their time watching cat videos on YouTube, or so the graphic suggests:

Photo: Tempo, with permission

