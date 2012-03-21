Well Done, Paul Ryan!

Once again, Representative Paul Ryan deserves credit.



He deserves credit for acknowledging that this country has a serious problem and for putting forth a specific (if yet lacking in crucial details) plan to solve it.

Ryan’s basic premise in his budget proposal is right: If we do nothing, we’re screwed.

You can disagree with how Ryan proposes to solve the problem (and I very much disagree), but at least he’s acknowledging it and offering a solution.

The Democrats, meanwhile, just keep hoping you won’t notice there’s a problem.

For the U.S. to solve its debt and deficit crisis, the head-in-the-sand approach is as cowardly as it is ineffective.

There are hard choices to make.

It’s time both sides acknowledged that, published their respective proposals, and started making them.

