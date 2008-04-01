Launching: Xoopit's Inbox 2.0--Beta Invites Here

From Bijan Marashi, CEO and Founder of Xoopit



You’ve heard and written about the future of the inbox. We’re working on a series of products that modernize and also transform the inbox into the largest social network in the world.

Our first announcement is that we’re going into Private Beta, as of later today and we’re giving out some private invites (see below). We’re also announcing that Xoopit has closed a $5M Series A led by Accel Partners and Foundation Capital.

So, what are announcing specifically?

The inbox is the largest untapped social network in the world has remained relatively unchanged for two decades, until now.Xoopit is the first application for Webmail to help people discover, organise and share rich media in the Inbox.

– Xoopit makes email more social

– Xoopit finds the pictures, videos, and files buried in webmail’s gigabytes of free storage and allows users to share, comment, and post them to their contacts on other social networks and blogs.

– The initial client supports Google’s Gmail and automatically imports shared media from the top photo and video sharing networks such as YouTube, Flickr, Kodak, Shutterfly, and Picasaweb.

– The Xoopit beta is available as a Gmail plugin for FireFox, on iGoogle, and on the web. Over time, the company plans to expand their offerings to the top web mail systems including Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, AOL and the social networks.

– According to a study by Comscore in August 2007, the worldwide Web mail market includes more than half a billion people. Radicati Group projects nearly 1.2 billion hosted email inboxes worldwide as of October 2007 and is expected to rise to 1.6 billion by 2011

Accel and Foundation sum it up best:

“Email was designed 35 years ago to function as a messaging tool. Today, it’s become the de facto media sharing tool for 1 billion + consumers around the world, ” said Theresia Gouw Ranzetta, Partner at Accel, lead investors of top social network Facebook. “Xoopit is about bringing the engagement and discovery of the social web to email.”

“We understand that solving the email problem at Internet scale is going to take some serious infrastructure. Xoopit has developed a powerful new personal indexing platform capable of making email systems more useful and connecting the mail systems to the rest of the web.” said Charles Moldow, General Partner at Foundation Capital.

–Bijan Marashi, Founder and CEO

A limited supply of beta invites here for SAI readers:

Xoopit co-founders Bijan Marashi and Jonathan Katzman.

