Welcome, WheelsTV

From Ben Jones, VP of TRget Media on WheelsTV:

WheelsTV has recently launched in beta at www.MyWheelsTVGarage.com. This is MySpace/Facebook for motorists and auto enthusiasts. It incorporates community features with user generated and professional content to create a vibrant social networking environment.

The best way to see what is offered is to get your own garage by joining the community. Coming in late spring, WheelsTV will be adding MyWheelsTV Glove Box, a secure on-line place to keep track of all of your vehicle data–reminders for oil changes, inspection sticker, etc.

Our boilerplate:

Acton, MA-based Automotive Networks Corporation, d/b/a WheelsTV (www.wheelstv.net), creates and distributes exclusive, original content and patent-pending products including Top 200 Test Drives, 1:00 on One Vehicle Profiles, Crash Test Essentials, WTV Buyers’ Guides, WTV Vehicle Comparisons, and WTV Car Care Tips; providing the optimal consumer experience to its distribution partners including AOL, Chrome Systems, MSN, J.D. Power and Associates, Charter Cable, Comcast, VEHIX, Autotrader, Cablevision, Walmart and Quebecor among others.

Investor and partnership inquiries can be directed to Ben Jones @ benjaminwjones at yahoo.com.

–Ben Jones

