Welcome, Weardrobe!

From Suzanne Xie, co-founder of New York-based Weardrobe:

We’ve just started Weardrobe, an online social platform to connect people with a common interest in clothing. Users create a virtual wardrobe by marking clothing in photos. They can catalogue outfits and share their style with their friends.

Once logged into Weardrobe, members upload photos and mark clothing with ‘tags’ by brand, colour, or type. Then they can organise these tagged items visually on virtual ‘shelves’ on their homepage. They can also search the site for a particular article, colour or style of clothing.

We have currently launched our beta site and we want people to join and participate. We’re also looking for strategic partnerships. Check out the site and let me know what you think.

–Suzanne Xie, Co-Founder, Weardrobe

